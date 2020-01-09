“Never allow EEDC remove your existing meters,” Group urges Ndigbo

A Pan-Igbo Group, Ndigbo United Forum (NUF) has called on people of the Southeast region not to allow replacement of their existing prepaid meters.

The call was contained in a communique made available to the group, after a meeting of the group and officials of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC at the EEDC corporate head office at Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

The EEDC has in recent times, come under fire from people of the region for increasing its tariff for residential areas (R3) from #27.11 to #48.12 per unit.

The EEDC new rate which is to take effect from the 1st of April, 2020, represents the highest among all the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) in Nigeria.

The NUF noted that its interactions with the EEDC revealed that they had only applied for the removal of installed meters but have not gotten approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, (NERC), hence making the exercise illegal.

“EEDC claimed that a new meter is approximately #39,000 whereas NERC opposes payment for prepaid meters. We, therefore, advise Ndigbo never to pay for any meter henceforth,” the communique read.

It further urged people of the southeast never to allow any EEDC staff or her agents to disconnect their buildings from the power lines.