Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Reaches 94 Million Subscribers

Netflix announced on Wednesday that 94 million users now subscribe to its ad-supported plan, an increase from 70 million in November.

This lower-cost option has attracted many customers during a time of economic uncertainty worldwide.

With over 300 million total subscribers globally, Netflix continues to see steady spending across all its subscription levels.

The company shared in April that there have been no major changes in how people are choosing to spend on streaming despite economic challenges and shifting trade policies in the United States.

Last month, Netflix revealed that more than half of its new subscribers in markets where the ad-supported plan is offered chose this cheaper option.

Earlier this year, Netflix expanded its language features on TV, adding more dubbing and subtitle choices to attract a broader international audience.

Many of Netflix’s top shows, such as the South Korean drama “Squid Game” and the Spanish thriller “Money Heist,” come from outside the U.S.

However, plans for new tariffs on foreign media had raised concerns about the future of such content on the platform.