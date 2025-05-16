TikTok Adds Bedtime Meditation Tool to Encourage Better Sleep

TikTok has introduced a new feature to help users, especially teenagers, get better rest at night.

These in-app guided meditation exercises are designed to calm users and reduce the habit of staying up late while endlessly scrolling.

The company tested the feature earlier in the year with a group of teenagers and is now rolling it out to everyone.

The meditation exercises come with a soothing screen, soft background music, and breathing techniques to help users relax.

For under 18 teenagers, this tool will automatically be active.

If they are using TikTok past 10 p.m., the app will pause the usual feed and show a guided meditation session to signal that it’s time to rest.

If they continue using the app, they’ll see another full-screen message that gently encourages them to sleep.

Adults who want to use the new sleep tool can turn it on manually in the app’s Screen Time settings.

By enabling the “sleep hours” option, users can choose a time each night when they’d like to receive the meditation prompt.