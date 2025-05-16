Poland’s Ruling Party Website Attacked Before Election

The website of Poland’s ruling Civic Platform party was attacked by hackers on Friday.

This happened just before a quiet period began ahead of Sunday’s presidential election, when political parties are no longer allowed to campaign.

The attack started around 9 a.m. and caused the party’s main website, along with a second one used to collect campaign money, to stop working.

The Civic Platform party said they are trying to fix the problem with help from Poland’s cyber experts.

The election will see Warsaw’s Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski compete with historian Karol Nawrocki and far-right politician Slawomir Mentzen.

This is not the first time the party has faced such problems.

Their systems were also attacked last month.

Many European countries are now watching closely for any kind of outside interference in elections, especially after some recent concerns in other countries.