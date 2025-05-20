NEMA Urges Clean Drains, Waste Disposal in Akwa Ibom

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on market women in Akwa Ibom State to adopt regular drain clearance and proper waste disposal practices to mitigate flood risks.

Mrs. Mmandu Aisueni, Head of Operations, NEMA Akwa Ibom, gave the advice during a sensitization rally for traders at Akpan Andem Market, Udo Umana, Johnson, and Ndiya Streets in Uyo metropolis.

The event, held in collaboration with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), aimed to promote environmental hygiene ahead of the peak rainy season.

Represented by Mr. Awoji Augustine, a Principal Accountant in the agency, Aisueni warned against indiscriminate waste disposal, highlighting its harmful effects on the environment and its role in exacerbating ecological disasters. She stressed that proper waste management fosters a healthy and sustainable environment.

The sensitization aligns with NEMA’s preparedness measures following the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)’s 2025 prediction, which listed Akwa Ibom among states expected to experience heavy rainfall—between 250 and 290 days—increasing the risks of flooding and waterborne diseases like cholera.

“As part of our mandate, we are educating traders in Uyo and its environs ahead of the peak rainy season,” Aisueni said. “We have emphasized the importance of keeping markets clean and avoiding drain blockages caused by improper waste disposal.”

To ensure clarity, the campaign messages were delivered in English, Pidgin, and Ibibio.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Deborah Dasimaka, NESREA State Coordinator, expressed concern over the widespread use of non-biodegradable polythene bags in markets, urging the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

“These polythene bags often end up clogging drainage systems, worsening flooding,” she said. “As a coastal state, Akwa Ibom is particularly vulnerable, so everyone must avoid dumping waste in drains.”

NEMA officials distributed handbills and placards with messages such as “Stop Disposing Refuse in Gutters,” “Do Not Block Drains,” and “Keep Your Environment Clean.”

The campaign underscores the need for collective action in disaster prevention as the state braces for intense rainfall.