He Was Beautifully Bounced- Fani-Kayode Mocks Obi Over Alleged Vatican Snub

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at Labour Party’s Peter Obi after a viral video showed the ex-presidential candidate being reportedly turned away by Vatican security during the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

In the clip circulating online, Obi is seen alongside Cardinal Francis Arinze, engaging with Vatican security while other dignitaries proceeded into the VVIP section of the papal ceremony.

Reports claim the former Anambra governor was stopped for not presenting the required invitation pass.

Reacting via his X handle, Fani-Kayode mocked the incident, saying Obi was “beautifully bounced” until President Bola Tinubu allegedly intervened on his behalf.

“Despite Cardinal Arinze’s noble efforts, it appears that @PeterObi was not allowed in to see the Pope,” Fani-Kayode posted. “He was beautifully bounced until @officialABAT put in a word for him and he was later allowed in to pay homage.”

He further claimed Obi never got close to the Pope and instead ended up paying respect to President Tinubu.

“Obidients take note,” Fani-Kayode added, “only go where you are accepted and appreciated, not where you are tolerated.”