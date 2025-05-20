Kaduna Communities Protest KRPC Over Toxic Chemical Leak, Demand Action

On Monday, May 20th, 2025, residents of Nissi, Kapam, and Rido communities in Chikun Local Government Area staged a protest at the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) following a toxic chemical leak that has caused severe health and environmental damage since August 2024.

The protest comes after a rupture in pipes carrying Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) at the KRPC on August 28, 2024, led to a toxic gas release that the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) confirmed mixed with rainwater, creating acid-like emissions across surrounding farmlands and residential areas.

The chemical leak has resulted in widespread respiratory illnesses, chest pains, and other health complications among residents, with many including children and pregnant women requiring hospitalization. Agricultural lands have been rendered barren, with crops destroyed and livestock killed after consuming contaminated vegetation.

Protesters are demanding immediate medical intervention for affected residents, comprehensive environmental cleanup, and compensation for lost livelihoods and damaged properties.

While NESREA has launched investigations into the incident, community members report no meaningful assistance from KRPC since the leak occurred. Environmental groups including Environmental Rights Action (ERA) and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) have condemned the refinery’s failure to warn residents during the crisis.

As of press time, KRPC and parent company NNPC Limited have not issued any public response to the protest, with community leaders vowing to continue demonstrations until their demands are addressed.