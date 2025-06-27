NEMA, ADSEMA Distribute Relief Materials to Windstorm Victims in Mayo Belwa, Adamawa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), has successfully distributed assorted relief items to victims of a recent windstorm disaster in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The distribution exercise, coordinated by NEMA’s Yola Operations Office, targeted three severely affected communities in the area: Ribadu Ward, Mbilla Ward, and Ndikong Ward. The relief items included both food and non-food essentials and were aimed at alleviating the hardship faced by residents affected by the devastating storm.

Dignitaries present at the distribution event included the Chairman of Mayo Belwa Local Government Council, the Honourable Member representing Mayo Belwa in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, and the Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Empowerment. A representative of the Adamawa State Government extended appreciation to the federal government for the timely and impactful intervention through NEMA.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Operations, Assistant Chief Administration Officer (ACAO), Mr. Sadiq Abubakar Nuhu praised the effective partnership between NEMA and ADSEMA. He urged beneficiaries to utilize the relief items judiciously in order to ease the burden brought about by the disaster.

A representative of the beneficiaries expressed heartfelt gratitude to both the federal and state governments for their quick response and assistance in the wake of the storm, describing the support as a lifeline for the affected communities.

The intervention is part of ongoing efforts by emergency agencies to strengthen disaster response and recovery mechanisms across Nigeria.