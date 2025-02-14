Insecurity in Plateau State Threatens Food Production

For over two decades, persistent attacks on rural communities in Plateau State have forced many farmers to abandon agriculture, leading to a decline in food production.

The state, once a key food basket of Nigeria, is struggling due to violence that has displaced communities and disrupted farming activities.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s administration is tackling the crisis through a multi-faceted approach, focusing on security and agricultural revival.

Measures include setting up security posts, supporting mobile police barracks, and launching a Security and Information Centre to improve intelligence gathering.

To restore farming, the government has initiated a resettlement program for displaced persons, commissioned 20 tractors, and disbursed $250,000 to 10 communities under the ACReSAL project.

Plans are also underway to procure 200 tractors, reclaim abandoned farmland, and distribute improved seeds and subsidized fertilizers.

Additionally, Plateau State is gearing up for large-scale wheat production, supported by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and private-sector partnerships.

The African Development Bank has also enlisted the state for a Special Agro-Processing Zone to reduce post-harvest losses.

Observers emphasize that security remains the key to reviving agriculture in Plateau. If sustained, the government’s initiatives could restore the state’s agricultural prominence and contribute to national food security.