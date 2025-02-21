Nedu Wazobia on Controversial Podcast Episode, Says He Has No Regrets

Popular media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, has spoken out following his exit from The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Addressing the controversy surrounding a past episode, Nedu made it clear that he has no regrets about inviting comedian DeeOne to the show.

The drama started when DeeOne, during his appearance on the podcast, accused social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM) of being gay.

In response, VDM fired back with serious allegations against Nedu, claiming that the media personality used his platform to take advantage of up-and-coming entertainers.

He even threatened to expose the names of women Nedu allegedly told him he had slept with in the industry.

The heated exchange quickly escalated, sparking major controversy online and eventually leading to Nedu’s departure from the podcast.

However, comedian DeeOne later revealed during an interview on TVC’s Breakfast Show that his comments were a deliberate attempt to trap VDM, using Nedu’s podcast as the stage.

Despite the backlash and his exit from the show, Nedu remains unfazed. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, he stood by his decision, saying, “I don’t regret bringing DeeOne to The Honest Bunch. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. The show has helped many people.”

While his departure marks the end of an era for The Honest Bunch Podcast, Nedu’s stance suggests that he is moving forward without looking back.