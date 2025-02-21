Lagos Unveils Project To Transform Water Transportation

The Ministry of Information and Strategy has expressed its readiness to work closely with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to deliver on its mandate, particularly the “Omi EKO” project.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olumide Sogunle, stated this during a working visit by a LASWA delegation led by its General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, to the Ministry. Mr Sogunle also commended LASWA for the “OMI EKO” initiative, stressing that the Ministry would give the Agency the much-needed support to ensure the success of the project.

The Permanent Secretary, however, implored the LASWA management to ensure that adequate provision is made for an insurance policy that would cover both its ferries and passengers.

Earlier, the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel said the visit aims to acquaint and solicit the support of the Ministry for its “OMI EKO – Take Me There” project, being implemented in collaboration with the Agency for French Development (AFD).

According to him, the Agency’s mandate is to regulate, enhance growth and develop inland waterways activities and transportation in Lagos State, adding that the “OMI EKO” project is meant to significantly transform and sustain water transportation across the State. “Many still have concerns with safety on our waterways so we have put adequate measures in place to forestall accidents”, he added.

Emmanuel explained that some of LASWA’s initiatives include a newly designed and fully equipped Command and Control Centre, which enables the Agency to monitor water transportation in real-time, ongoing development and management of terminals and jetties on the inland waterways.

This is in addition to the development of fuel dumps at strategic locations, search and rescue teams as well as improved monitoring and assessment of the environment.

He averred that the “OMI EKO” project will bring on board 78 new electric-powered ferries to enhance water transportation, improve safety, increase ridership and create employment opportunities.

“In this regard, we solicit your support in recognition of your Ministry’s pivotal role towards ensuring the successful implementation of the OMI EKO Vision 2024-2027 project. We also urge you to avail us of a liaison officer to work with us as a guide”, he said.

Responding to the issue of insurance policy for commuters, the General Manager of LASWA disclosed that passengers and boats are adequately insured.