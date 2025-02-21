Residents of Maiduguri Alarmed Over Grave Desecration by Suspected Ritualists

Residents of Maiduguri are raising concerns over the activities of suspected ritualists who allegedly exhume graves and remove human remains.

The latest incident took place at the Ramin Yashi Graveyard in Bayan Quarters, where locals discovered a freshly dug but empty grave, increasing fears of ritualistic activities in the area.

A resident, speaking anonymously, described a disturbing find:

“We saw a dead body in the water, and when we returned to the graveyard, we found a freshly dug grave, but the corpse was missing.”

The situation has sparked panic among locals, with many urging security agencies and the Borno State government to take immediate action.