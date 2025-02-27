NAF Chief Calls for Innovation and Strong Leadership in 2025

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has urged senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to embrace innovation, strategic planning, and decisive leadership as they prepare for 2025.

Speaking on Wednesday at the First Quarter Meeting with top NAF officials, he emphasized the need for proactive leadership to address evolving security threats.

He highlighted key lessons from global conflicts, stressing the importance of improving military strategies, adopting advanced technology, and strengthening defenses against drone attacks.

On regional security, Air Marshal Abubakar discussed the impact of political changes in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso on counterterrorism efforts. He warned that these countries’ withdrawal from ECOWAS could affect joint military operations, calling for a more flexible approach to maintaining regional stability.

Domestically, he cautioned against complacency, pointing to the resurgence of Boko Haram and the increasing use of drones in attacks.

The two-day meeting provides an opportunity for senior officers to review past achievements, address challenges, and develop NAF’s strategy for 2025.

The focus remains on innovation, teamwork with other security agencies, and the use of advanced technology to strengthen national security.