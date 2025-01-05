Cubana Chief Priest Clears Air on Burna Boy’s $30,000 Gift

Popular nightlife mogul Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has set the record straight regarding the man Burna Boy gifted $30,000 in a viral video.

Contrary to widespread reports, Cubana Chief Priest insists that the man is not his brother.

The drama started when Burna Boy promised to give $30,000 to a phone repairer who went viral after claiming he was struggling despite being related to the flamboyant Cubana Chief Priest. The promise was made during a social media feud between Burna Boy and the nightlife mogul.

On Saturday, content creator Lucky Uduh shared a video revealing that Burna Boy had fulfilled his promise by giving the alleged brother $30,000.

However, Cubana Chief Priest was quick to react, clarifying that the recipient is not his sibling. He explained that he has only one biological brother and two sisters, all of whom are doing well. He also emphasized that he has no obligation to support his family members financially.

Taking to his Instagram story, he wrote:

“‘Alleged brother’? Skit makers love to exaggerate. They’ve been using my name to gain attention. Anyway, I just want to be sure my supposed ‘village boy’ actually got the money. Still, it’s my glory they’re riding on. If you’re so generous, why not give him a verse on a song?

“For the record, I have only one biological big brother and two younger sisters. They’re doing okay. And no, I don’t owe anyone anything—everyone should hustle for their own money.”

Cubana Chief Priest’s response adds another layer to the viral story.

