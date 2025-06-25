Ndume Threatens to Dump APC Over Tinubu’s Performance

Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has warned he may dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu fails to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

In an interview with Arise TV, monitored by The News Chronicle Ndume said he still believes Tinubu can “fix things,” but added that continued failure could force him out of the ruling party.

“I won’t hide it if I decide to leave the APC,” he declared.

He also cautioned that mass defections into the APC could destabilize the party:

“When you overload a ship, it could capsize. That’s what’s happening to the APC.”