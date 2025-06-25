Tinubu Will Cry -Fulani Herdsmen Threaten Fresh Attacks on Tivs

A Fulani herdsman has issued a grave warning to the Tiv communities in Benue State, threatening violent retaliation if they do not stop allegedly attacking and killing Fulani cattle during grazing.

In a video circulating on social media since Tuesday night, and monitored by The News Chronicle, the man speaking in Hausa claimed that the Fulani people are now more aware of their rights and would no longer tolerate being driven away from Benue State.

According to him, “Benue State does not belong to the Tiv people alone. We are Nigerians too and no one can chase us out. If the Tiv people continue to provoke us, we will retaliate and wipe them out.”

He further threatened to occupy Makurdi, the Benue State capital, warning that anyone who stands in their way would be killed.

He specifically mentioned several villages Kadorko, Balatidaudu, and others as potential targets if hostilities continue.

The herdsman also warned that Fulani attackers would begin targeting buses traveling through Benue State, identifying and killing only those believed to be Tiv. “If you are not Tiv, you are safe,” he stated.

In the same video, he criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state, where the president reportedly laughed during interactions with officials. “During our next attack, Tinubu will not laugh he will cry,” the man said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the speaker or responded officially to the threats as of the time of this report.