Senator Ali Ndume Warns He May Leave APC if Tinubu Fails to Fix Nigeria

Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, has warned that he may leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) if President Bola Tinubu does not improve the state of the country.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme, Ndume said he has attended several meetings with opposition leaders who are working on forming a coalition to challenge Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

However, he said he has not joined them yet because he still believes President Tinubu has the potential to turn things around.

“I’m aware of the opposition coalition and have attended some of their meetings,” he said. “I still believe the president can fix things, but if he doesn’t, I might have to leave. When a ship is overloaded, it sinks.”

Ndume expressed concern that many recent defections to the APC were not based on strong principles but were instead motivated by political rewards and pressure.

“People are not joining the APC because of ideology or belief in the party’s vision,” he said. “They are doing it because of political pressure and incentives. That kind of politics is unhealthy.”

He also cautioned that bringing too many people into the party without proper purpose could destabilize the APC.

“The president said there’s room in the ship,” Ndume added, “but if you keep loading it without thinking, it could capsize and everyone goes down with it.”