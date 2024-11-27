NDLEA Seizes Cars with Fake Presidential Plates Number Carrying Marijuana in Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa State intercepted several vehicles suspected to be involved in drug trafficking on Wednesday. 

The operation took place at the Numan Bridge, where officers discovered cars with tinted windows and fake presidential license plates.

Upon inspection, the vehicles were found to be loaded with multiple bags of marijuana. This seizure highlights an ongoing effort by the NDLEA to combat drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the region.

Authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible and to uncover the full extent of the operation.

 The NDLEA has reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring a drug-free society and maintaining security across the state.

