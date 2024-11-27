BREAKING: EFCC Discovers Large Sums of Money in Sacks in Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered a significant amount of money stored in sacks in the Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that the funds belong to two individuals whose identities are currently being withheld as investigations continue.

Unfortunately, the money was found in a decayed and unusable state, raising questions about its origin and purpose.

The EFCC has assured the public that efforts are underway to uncover the full details surrounding the discovery.

More Details later!!!

