TikTok to Limit Beauty Filters for Users Under 18 Over Mental Health Concerns

TikTok is making changes to its platform that will restrict certain beauty filters for users under the age of 18.

The company has announced plans to block effects that significantly alter a person’s appearance, such as those commonly used to enhance facial features.

This decision comes in response to mounting concerns over how these filters may negatively affect the mental well-being of younger users.

The move is part of TikTok’s efforts to address the growing scrutiny it faces from regulators and lawmakers.

Recently, 14 U.S. attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the social media giant, citing concerns over its impact on minors’ mental health and its handling of their personal data.

A report following the lawsuit revealed that TikTok’s own internal research supports claims that certain platform features, including appearance-altering filters, can contribute to harmful body image issues among young people.

TikTok, which boasts over a billion global users, has long allowed anyone aged 13 and above to join the platform.

While users between the ages of 13 and 18 have access to different privacy settings, the platform has faced criticism over the effectiveness of these age-restriction measures.

To address these concerns, the new changes will block beauty filters designed to dramatically change users’ looks, distinguishing them from more playful filters like animal ears.

TikTok has stated that these updates will roll out in the coming weeks, aiming to create a safer environment for younger users as part of its ongoing efforts to improve its platform’s impact on mental health.

