NDLEA says 60% of Kano students are involved in drug use

The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed that between five to six out of every ten students in tertiary institutions in Kano State are identified as drug users.

Jibril Ibrahim, the Superintendent of Narcotics at NDLEA, shared this information during a symposium organized by the Society for Peace Development and Education in collaboration with the Federal College of Education (FCE) Kano. The symposium focused on the theme “The menace of drug abuse and the way forward.”

Ibrahim emphasized the alarming prevalence of drug use, stating that the increase is noticeable not only in tertiary institutions but also in secondary schools in Kano State.

He expressed concern about the rising numbers, highlighting that schools are now actively seeking NDLEA’s involvement for lectures, indicating a growing need for awareness.

The Superintendent of Narcotics suggested that academic environments should implement strict laws and punishments related to drug abuse.

Additionally, he recommended subjecting students to regular drug substance use tests, proposing a test per semester to deter and identify drug users within the educational system.

Dr. Dauda Sa’idu, the deputy provost of the college hosting the symposium, explained that the aim of the event was to address the fast-spreading menace of drug abuse, particularly among students.

Despite the college having close to zero recent cases, the symposium aimed to prevent future occurrences through increased awareness and proactive measures.

The chairman of the event, Makaman Bichi, Dr. Isyaku Umar Tofa, expressed deep concern about the worrisome prevalence of drug abuse.

He stressed the importance of collective action from all stakeholders, highlighting the role of parents in monitoring their children’s activities and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Dr. Tofa emphasized the need to tackle the issue at its source to prevent children from encountering or accessing drugs. The event saw the participation of various stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse, alongside traditional and religious leaders, highlighting the collaborative effort required to address this pressing societal issue.

