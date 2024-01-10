FG to cultivate 500,000 hectares of farmlands throughout Nigeria

The Federal Government has assured its commitment to developing 500,000 hectares of farmland across the country to address food insecurity, as emphasized by President Bola Tinubu in his New Year’s message.

He highlighted plans to cultivate various staple crops like maize, rice, wheat, and millet for a consistent and affordable food supply.

During a courtesy visit by the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, reiterated this commitment.

Kyari mentioned that the ministry has already initiated collaborations with stakeholders to fulfill the Renewed Hope Agenda for food security.

The government is working on establishing a nationwide task force to update the farmers’ database, aiming to empower them for efficient food production.

Kyari also highlighted the government’s readiness in addressing food security challenges, citing the launch of dry season farming on 120,000 hectares of land in Jigawa State.

Governor Dikko Radda affirmed Katsina State’s alignment with the Federal Government’s policies to revitalize agriculture and make it a cornerstone of the national economy.

Governor Radda appealed for support from the Ministry for Katsina State’s agricultural projects and shared his directive to engage 622 extension workers to assist farmers in achieving desired results.

The collaborative endeavors and initiatives that have been deliberated upon are geared towards fortifying the agricultural sector and ensuring the sustained production of food throughout the entire nation.

The overarching objective is to enhance the resilience and productivity of agriculture, thereby contributing to the long-term viability of food production on a national scale.

These concerted efforts involve the coordination and cooperation of various stakeholders, including government bodies, agricultural organizations, and local communities, all working in tandem to bolster the overall health and sustainability of the agricultural industry.

Through strategic planning and implementation, the goal is to establish a robust foundation for the continued provision of food resources, promoting self-sufficiency and resilience in the face of evolving challenges within the agricultural landscape.

