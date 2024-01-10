NEMA announces special govt intervention for 15,000 households in Borno

The Federal Government has initiated a Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI) to assist over 15,000 vulnerable households affected by the 2022/23 flood in Borno.

Mustapha Habib, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), shared this information in Maiduguri.

The intervention aims to support 660,884 households nationwide, with a focus on sustainable socio-economic resilience for the most vulnerable.

NEMA, along with other stakeholders, conducted verifications to select eligible beneficiaries.

Each household is entitled to receive food and non-food items, as well as agricultural inputs and livelihood support such as grinding and sewing machines.

Aliyu Shehu, representing Mr. Habib, emphasized the importance of this intervention in aiding the recovery process of affected individuals.

Sirajo Abdullahi, the North East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, urged beneficiaries not to sell the provided items but to utilize them for maximum benefit.

Mohammed Sheriff, the Secretary of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, praised the Federal Government’s commitment to building a resilient nation through such interventions.

Local government representatives, including Inuwa Bwala of Hawul, Tijjani Bolori of Maiduguri Metropolitan, and Umar Ibrahim of Chibok, expressed gratitude for the intervention.

They highlighted the involvement of local governments in the distribution process, ensuring that items reach targeted beneficiaries in rural areas.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, appreciated the Federal Government’s gesture.

He emphasized the empowerment potential of this intervention in aiding affected households.

Governor Zulum restated his commitment to making sure that interventions are successful.

He wants to improve the lives of citizens who are recovering from disasters in the state. The governor emphasized that his administration is dedicated to this goal, demonstrating a strong focus on initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of individuals affected by calamities within the region.

