BREAKING: Police Officer Raids Maibiredi TV Station in Gusau, Seizes Equipment

Police Officer Raids Maibiredi TV Station in Gusau, Seizes Equipment

By: Hassan Haruna

Police Nab Kidnap Suspects in Akwa Ibom 
Nigeria Police Force

In controversial circumstances, a police officer forcefully entered the office of Maibiredi TV in Gusau, breaking down the door and taking away journalistic equipment. Witnesses shared the report to the News Chronicle via WhatsApp on Sunday, stating that yesterday the same officer confiscated a journalist’s camera lens, only returning it after questioning.

 

These incidents appear to be connected to Maibiredi TV’s coverage of rural protests in Zamfara State, particularly regarding the worsening security situation. Observers have raised concerns over the officer’s actions, noting that the raid was conducted without a legal warrant.

 

At the time of this report, security agencies have not provided any official statement about the raid or its purpose.

 

Details later!!

The Long Road to August” — An August Meeting That Could Cost More Than It Gives
NDLEA Arrests 23-Year-Old Drug Dealer in Kano, Seize Codeine and Cash
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

