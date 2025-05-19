NDA Kaduna Commissions Hybrid Solar Power Project, Heralding New Era of Energy Independence

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is celebrating a transformative milestone with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art 2.5 Megawatts Hybrid Solar Power Plant and the Phase One 600-kilowatts Photovoltaic Solar Power Project.

This landmark gift from the Federal Government is aimed at revolutionizing power supply in the country’s foremost military training institution.

Commandant of the academy Major General AK Ibrahim, joined by jubilant staff, cadets, and stakeholders, hailed the development as the end of decades of erratic electricity.

The project is being described by many as a significant turning point for Africa’s premier military academy.

The 2.5MW hybrid plant, funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is complemented by the 600KW solar project, fully financed by the Ministry of Power. Together, these initiatives are set to cut the academy’s reliance on the national grid by 50 percent, providing stable electricity to support academic excellence, military training, and daily operations.

Beyond lighting classrooms and powering barracks, the project has redefined the academy’s infrastructure. Highlights include nine kilometres of solar-powered streetlights to bolster campus security, a world-class renewable energy training centre, and upgraded electrical networks designed to ensure long-term energy resilience.

With over 12,368 members of the NDA community now thriving under clean and reliable power, the initiative stands as a bold statement of Nigeria’s drive toward a greener and more resilient future.

“This project propels us to uphold our legacy as Nigeria’s crown jewel of military excellence,” said Commandant Major General Ibrahim. “With pride, we celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership and the Federal Government’s bold strides in energy security.”

He commended Minister of Power Chief Adebayo Adelabu for his steadfast commitment, describing the success of the project as a testament to collaborative nation-building and a blueprint for institutional sustainability.

As a flagship beneficiary of the Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase II, the NDA now stands as a symbol of innovation in Nigeria’s education and security sectors.

The REA further deepened its impact by training 20 pioneering female cadets in solar technology, helping bridge gender gaps in the renewable energy space and empowering a new generation of leaders.

Minister Adelabu affirmed the government’s resolve

“Powering the NDA with solar energy fortifies national assets, drives education, enhances security, and promotes sustainability. Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we’re lighting up Nigeria’s future one institution at a time.”

With this landmark achievement, the Nigerian Defence Academy is not just marching forward. It is blazing a trail. Brighter classrooms, safer campuses, empowered cadets, and a nation energized by renewable progress. This is the NDA’s new reality