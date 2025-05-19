ACReSAL Begins Resettlement Payments in Nasarawa State

The Nasarawa State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project has commenced disbursement of payments under its Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to project-affected persons in Doma Local Government Area.

The payments are part of the mitigation measures outlined for persons affected by construction works at erosion-prone sites in Doma, Lafia, and Toto. These sites are undergoing intervention as part of efforts to address environmental degradation in parts of Nasarawa State.

The RAP is being implemented in line with World Bank safeguards to ensure that persons displaced or impacted by the project are provided with appropriate compensation and support. The payment phase marks a key milestone in the ongoing works aimed at controlling gully erosion in the identified areas.

Representing the State Project Coordinator, Elias Gyobe Napoleon, PhD, at the cheque presentation ceremony, Mr. Bello Kuza, Water Specialist for the ACReSAL project, stated that the process is being conducted transparently. “We are committed to ensuring that no one is displaced without a better alternative,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed appreciation for the support. Mr. Yahaya Isah Akwe and Mrs. Salamatu Gona described the compensation as a relief, citing years of erosion-related challenges that had impacted their homes and communities.

They indicated plans to apply the funds toward improving their housing and living conditions.

The ACReSAL project in Nasarawa State is part of a broader initiative supported by the World Bank, aimed at enhancing climate resilience and restoring degraded lands across Nigeria’s semi-arid regions.

Officials say the resettlement payments will continue across other affected locations as the project progresses.