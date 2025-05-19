JAMB Must Restore Credibility Through Reform and Infrastructure— Prof. Adadu

Amid growing public outcry over the recent glitch in the release of results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Professor Yahaya A. Adadu, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), has called for urgent reform, robust backup systems, and critical infrastructure development to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s most significant admission gateway.

In an exclusive interview, Professor Adadu reacted to the controversy surrounding the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), where several candidates reported discrepancies in their UTME results. While some scores reportedly dropped after rechecking, others became inaccessible, leading to widespread frustration and concern.

“Any process connected to IT is prone to glitches,” Professor Adadu said, “but this is something that really shouldn’t happen with something as sensitive and foundational as university admissions.”

He emphasized that the credibility of the UTME must be preserved at all costs because it remains the single most trusted pathway into higher education for millions of Nigerian students.

“The integrity of the admission process must be able to stand the test of time and meet basic standards of safety and transparency. We shouldn’t be questioning the scores emerging from such a system. That said, while technology remains essential, we must re-examine its use and ensure that we have systems in place to regularly verify and protect the integrity of examinations,” he noted.

When asked what steps JAMB should take to address the concerns and avoid future occurrences, Professor Adadu advised the board to integrate backup mechanisms into its operations.

“As an educationist, I recommend that JAMB must have a backup system capable of conducting swift checks on scores. More importantly, it should ensure that every candidate has equal access to functional devices. There should be guarantees that these devices are tested, monitored, and fully operational. JAMB must also take full control of its facilities and ensure there is no outsourcing that compromises its standards,” he stated.

He also criticized the early examination schedules, which required students to arrive at centers by 6:00 AM, describing it as both unrealistic and unsafe.

“Calling students to examination halls that early in the morning is neither safe nor practical. The board must review its exam timing policies in line with real-life conditions, especially considering Nigeria’s current security realities,” he said.

On the question of whether Nigeria’s infrastructural readiness can support a fully tech-driven examination system, Professor Adadu expressed deep concern.

“The issue of infrastructure has always been a bottleneck. As a country, we are pushing toward ICT-driven examinations, but without a stable power supply and reliable networks, we are setting ourselves up for failure. Moving forward, JAMB and other examination bodies must invest heavily in foundational infrastructure to make technology work effectively.”