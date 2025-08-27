spot_img
August 27, 2025 - 10:53 AM

Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges More Reforms to Attract Global Investors

BusinessNews
— By: Pius Kadon

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the historic surge in Nigeria’s capital market under his administration, describing it as a testament to investor confidence in his bold economic reforms.

Speaking in Brazil on Tuesday during an audience with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Board of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Tinubu stated that the market’s sharp rise in capitalization and trading volumes has expanded opportunities for both Nigerians and foreign investors.

“Our markets must be a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity,” Tinubu declared. “We will keep pursuing reforms that unlock capital, protect investors, and drive innovation so that our economy works for every Nigerian.”

The President reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, emphasizing that a vibrant capital market is crucial to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda and positioning Nigeria as Africa’s premier investment hub.

SEC Director-General Dr. Emomotimi Agama hailed the newly signed Investment and Securities Act 2025 as Africa’s most comprehensive market framework, projecting it could propel Nigeria to a ₦300 trillion market.

NGX Group Chairman Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga praised the administration for nearly tripling trading volumes and market values in two years, urging the swift listing of state-owned giants like NNPC Limited and new tax incentives to sustain growth.

Group CEO Temi Popoola called for stronger global partnerships, deeper product innovation, and increased participation from retail investors through digital channels, while NGX Director Nonso Okpala linked the market’s resilience to exchange rate stability and macroeconomic reforms.

The delegation invited President Tinubu to visit the NGX trading floor to celebrate the reforms driving what many stakeholders now call Nigeria’s most dynamic capital market era.

