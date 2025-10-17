NBA Launches Lifeline for Forgotten Inmates

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to provide free legal services to inmates who lack legal representation.

We gathered that NBA President, Afam Osigwe, made the pledge on Friday during a visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

Osigwe revealed that the association also plans to introduce a grant scheme for ex-inmates to support their reintegration and self-reliance after release.

“I have taken a decision to make a proposal during our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Benin next week for the NBA to donate a lonesome amount into a fund.

“The NBA will be giving a certain amount as grant for free to persons who are being released from prison to help them start off life or start up a business in life.

“One of the problems people face is that when they leave correctional centers, they are going into a society not prepared or having any money.

“As soon as we get that approval, we will put that fund in place,” he assured.

The NBA president also disclosed that the association would support NCoS’s ongoing vocational and educational programmes through direct donations.

“I have seen the scale of acquisition work and educational programmes going on here, the NBA will also be putting in money to aid them to acquire materials.

“I am impressed. This changed my perception and my understanding of how correctional centres work; the neatness of the environment, the humane nature under which people are kept, it wowed me and I am glad I came,” he said.

Osigwe said the humanitarian initiative was aimed at giving reformed inmates a sense of belonging and helping them rebuild their lives.

“All of us have a duty to ensure that whichever way it goes; when they return to society, if they ever do, that they will be reintegrated and find something to do so that whatever reason brought them here will not bring them back after they are released,” he stated.

He emphasized that societal acceptance plays a major role in preventing reoffending among ex-convicts.

“It is a duty we owe to them, not to remind them of their past, nor discriminate against them either in job opportunities or even allowing them to live a normal life when they return to society.

“People say that the man who made the pencil also made the eraser. People may make mistakes in their life but they should be able to move on without being held back by their past,” he said.

Addressing the inmates, Osigwe encouraged them to maintain a positive mindset and live purposefully after regaining their freedom.

“Whatever knowledge, experience and lessons you have learned from your time here be put to use, hence, do not return to society with bitterness or anger.

“If you indeed did what brought you here, make a commitment to say that; the life I lived before, I will never live it again but will turn a new leaf, and I will be a better instrument for change in the society,” he advised.