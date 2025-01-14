Guardiola and Partner Separate After 30 Years Together

According to a report in Spain, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has separated from his partner, with whom he had been together for 30 years.

It is understood that Pep and his wife have experienced instability in their relationship over the past five years after Cristiana returned to Spain from London to run her fashion company. The report claims that while she still manages her business in London, she would spend time with her husband during her stays in England.

Guardiola previously spoke about his wife in an interview with Men In Blazers: “My wife is the best in the world at many things, but especially in fashion. She normally tells me, ‘Don’t wear this or wear that,’ so I follow her advice.”

“I am smart enough to know that when people are much, much better than me, I should follow their advice, and hers is really good.”

Guardiola met Cristiana at the age of 18 in her family’s clothing store, Serra Claret. The couple married in 2014 and have three children: Maria Guardiola (24), a model; their son Marius Guardiola, who runs three companies; and their youngest, Valentina (17), who is still a student.

