National Hajj Commission of Nigeria Releases Approved List of 2025 Hajj Tour Operators
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the list of approved tour operators for the 2025 Hajj. 

This was disclosed in a statement by Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Information and Publications, on Friday.

Usara advised tour operators and the public to visit NAHCON’s website to verify the list. She also warned against dealing with unlicensed operators.

“After a rigorous screening process of companies that applied for 2025 Hajj and Umrah operations, NAHCON is pleased to announce the approved list of 118 private tour operators,” the statement read. “The selection was approved by the Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

“Among them, 10 lead operators were chosen based on regional representation: four from Kano zone, three from FCT zone, and three from Lagos zone, in line with directives from Saudi Arabia.”

NAHCON urged Nigerian pilgrims traveling for the 2025 Hajj to prioritize safety and adhere to guidelines.

For further details, NAHCON advised the public to consult their official website.

