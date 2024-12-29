Delta Governor Counsels Nigerian Couples

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has challenged couples to be united and show understanding and perseverance in the marriage.

Governor Oborevwori gave the charge in his remarks at the marriage ceremony of Charity and Andrew Alagbogha, at the Mountain of Fire Ministries, Region 56, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area.

While congratulating the couple and the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele whose daughter, Charity, was the bride at the event, Governor Oborevwori emphasised the need for perseverance in marriage and urged the couple to remain united in their union.

According to him, “What is more important is unity in marriage; understanding, perseverance. It is also in the scriptures that one plus one is one. So, two of you are one. Nothing will ever separate you.

“My prayer is that God will sustain this marriage. I pray for you that, by this time next year, we will be coming here for baby dedication.

“Marriage is not an institution that you don’t graduate from. Nobody gets a PhD in marriage. It is something that you learn everyday.

“In anything you want to do, always pray together. I thank all of you for supporting this administration and I pray that 2025 will be better than this year in Jesus’ name.”

In his message titled “I found her”, Pastor Wilson Nwanne, said marriage was ordained for procreation and companionship, adding that God blesses marriages and grants favour to couples.

He urged the couple to treat each other nicely and be kind to each other, adding that when they both love each other, there would be no room for quarrels and separation.

He said without the true knowledge of Christ, they can’t love themselves, and encouraged them to know Christ.

The marriage was also attended by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, and other top government functionaries.

