Natasha Dares Akpabio to Legal Battle Over Alleged Death Threat, Vows to Release Evidence of Sexual Harassment

Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to pursue legal action against her following her allegations of a death threat made against him.

Akpoti-Uduaghan issued the challenge during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by The News Chronicle, on Thursday night.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the embattled senator accused Akpabio of enlisting the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, to orchestrate her recall and assassination.

She disclosed that Ododo reportedly informed Akpabio that such plans would be difficult to execute due to her strong support from the masses.

Natasha further alleged that Akpabio then approached Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to carry out the tasks, offering financial backing to ensure her recall and elimination.

“But Akpabio was not satisfied; he then called for Yahaya Bello. It was Senator Asuquo who drove Yahaya Bello to the Hiltons. I was informed,” Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed.

“The meeting was in two folds; he told him to commence my recall. He was going to fund it. Of course, money changed hands that day. The second thing was that he should kill me. Akpabio told Yahaya Bello to kill me,” she added.

Responding to reports that Akpabio plans to sue her over the allegations, Akpoti-Uduaghan said, “I am hearing that the Senate President wants to sue me for that, I will tell him to go ahead. We will meet and cross that bridge.”

Speaking on the alleged sexual harassments, Natasha maintained that the evidence would be revealed at the appropriate time and platform.

“At the right time and at the right space, I will present the evidence that I have.” She added.

Her comments come after months of controversy surrounding her accusations against Akpabio.

It will be recalled that Natasha had, in February, alleged that Akpabio had made sexual advances toward her in his office and residence in Akwa Ibom State.

As of press time, there has been no official response from Senate President Godswill Akpabio regarding the allegations or the call for legal action.