Lithium is the New Oil –Gov Sule

As the global race for clean energy intensifies, Nasarawa State is emerging as a focal point for international investors eyeing Nigeria’s untapped lithium reserves.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, revealed that Nigeria’s strategic economic position in West Africa is drawing major attention, particularly from China, which is leading global efforts in energy transition.

“China is entering a clean energy revolution,” Governor Sule stated. “They are ready to invest billions across Africa but their eyes are firmly set on Nigeria. Despite our challenges, they recognize us as an undisputed economic leader in the West African market.”

With a population exceeding 220 million and a GDP nearing 480 billion dollars, Nigeria presents an unmatched market advantage in the region. This, Sule explained, is why Chinese firms are not only investing in lithium exploration but are also building two full-scale mining and processing plants in Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule framed the development as more than a business opportunity. It is, he believes, the dawn of a new era that could reposition Nigeria’s economy away from crude oil dependency.

“This is the new oil,” he said. “We have been blessed again. But this time we must manage it better. If we can take politics out of it and allow competent investors to operate freely, lithium can power our next economic boom.”

While acknowledging that lithium mining will not generate employment on the same scale as agriculture, the governor stressed its long-term developmental impact. The knowledge transfer, technology exposure, and economic value chains created through lithium-based industries will, in his words, elevate the state’s human capital and drive economic transformation.

Governor Sule’s remarks come at a time when many economists argue that oil’s relevance in the global market is steadily declining due to climate change concerns and green energy policies.

For Nasarawa State, this shift is not merely theoretical. With its lithium deposits now in the spotlight and infrastructure already under development, the state is positioning itself not just as a resource hub but as a cornerstone in Nigeria’s clean energy future.

As foreign investors deepen their footprint in the state, the governor’s strategic focus appears to be not only on extraction but also on ensuring value addition and long-term socio-economic benefits for the people of Nasarawa.