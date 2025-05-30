Napoli Close to Securing Kevin De Bruyne Transfer -Director Confirms

Napoli are on the verge of completing a high-profile deal for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, according to the club’s sporting director.

The Italian champions are in advanced talks to bring the Belgian international to Serie A following a season that saw them lift the Scudetto under newly-appointed head coach Antonio Conte.

“We are close to getting De Bruyne deal done,” the club director confirmed, speaking to reporters on the progress of negotiations. “The negotiation’s now well underway and we’re closer, definitely closer,” he added, suggesting that a verbal agreement is already in place, with only final details left to be sorted.

This move comes just after Napoli reaffirmed their commitment to Conte, making De Bruyne their next major priority in the transfer market as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Kevin De Bruyne, 32, has been a key figure at Manchester City since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015.

Over the course of his City career, he has made over 360 appearances, scoring 102 goals and providing more than 160 assists across all competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, De Bruyne has won numerous titles with City, including six Premier League trophies, two FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

If finalised, the deal would mark one of the most high-profile transfers in recent Serie A history, potentially signaling Napoli’s ambition to not only defend their domestic title but also make a stronger push in European competitions.