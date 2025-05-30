Manchester City Bid for Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City have made an official move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, submitting an initial offer worth approximately €60 million including add-ons.

According to Football Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano, the proposal was received in the past few hours, with negotiations now underway between the two clubs.

AC Milan are reportedly holding out for a higher fee before agreeing to a potential transfer. Talks are ongoing as both sides work to find common ground.

Reijnders, 25, has emerged as Manchester City’s top target for the number 8 role since April, and the Premier League champions have also made contact with the player’s camp to advance discussions on personal terms.

Since joining AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, Reijnders has quickly established himself as a key figure in the Rossoneri midfield.

In his debut Serie A season, he made 34 league appearances, contributing 2 goals and 4 assists, and played a pivotal role in Milan’s domestic and European campaigns. Known for his composure, vision, and ball progression, Reijnders has also featured regularly for the Netherlands national team.