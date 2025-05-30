Tinubu@ 2: Economic Reforms Deepened Poverty for Many- Odusanya

A Public Affairs Commentator, Richard Odusanya has stated that two years of the Tinubu-led administration has been a mixed bag of bold decisions, bumpy outcomes, and a nation still reeling from the shockwaves of harsh economic reform.

In an exclusive chat with The News Chronicle, on Thursday May 29, Odusanya maintained that from fuel subsidy removal to FX unification, Tinubu wasted no time in making sweeping economic changes.

While emphasizing that such reforms come with a cost, the Political Analyst maintained that the moves were long overdue and politically risky.

“While they demonstrate political will, the reforms triggered skyrocketing inflation, food and fuel price hikes, and deepened poverty for many“. He added.



Responding to the fight against insecurity, Odusanya noted that though there’s been investment in hardware, new leadership, and better coordination, Nigerians in the Middle Belt and Northwest still live under the shadow of bandits and kidnappers.

“Tinubu’s team is working, but the ground reality is yet to shift meaningfully. Banditry, kidnappings, and farmer-herder conflicts remain serious concerns, particularly in the Middle Belt and Northwest. Security is still a top concern. The government has shown effort but outcomes are not yet convincing”. He said.



Odusanya who weighed in on Tinubu’s cabinet calling it a blend of technocrats and political loyalists, however decried that when it comes to anti-corruption, the signals are muddled.

“High-profile scandals (like the handling of Yahaya Bello, Betta Edu saga) have raised concerns“. He said.



As for Tinubu’s signature infrastructure dreams, Odusanya explained that mega projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and new rail lines showcase Tinubu’s ambition. But most are still on the drawing board. Nigerians are watching to see if they’ll move from concept to concrete.



On reelection prospects, Odusanya acknowledged Tinubu’s grip on his political base and his ability to manage party infighting.

“He has kept political control, managing APC internal dynamics and judiciary outcomes. However, questions about inclusiveness, especially in federal appointments, have been raised by several groups.” Odusanya noted.