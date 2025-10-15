spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 15, 2025 - 3:16 PM

Naira Weakens Slightly to â‚¦1,467/$1 Despite Rising Foreign Reserves

Business
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Naira Weakens Slightly to â‚¦1,467/$1 Despite Rising Foreign Reserves

Starting the week on a modest downturn, the Nigerian currency traded at â‚¦1,467.01 per dollar on Tuesday, against Monday’s closing rate of 1,460 naira per dollar, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) numbers.Â 

 

The News Chronicle learnt that this movement comes on a short recovery last week when the naira finished at â‚¦1,458 per dollar on Friday its highest level since 2024, as the apex bank increased efforts to stabilize the foreign currency market and maintain investor confidence.

 

CBN information indicates the currency started the past week at â‚¦1,464 per dollar before dropping somewhat to â‚¦1,472 by Tuesday. Rates at the parallel market, meanwhile, ranged between â‚¦1,498 and â‚¦1,504 per dollar, indicating ongoing pressure on FX liquidity despite the consistent actions of the central bank.

 

Foreign Reserves Expand

 

From $42.5 billion reported earlier in the week, Nigeria’s foreign reserves rose gradually to $42.6 billion, keeping on an upward course from mid-July 2025. Improved crude oil revenues and greater capital inflowsâ€”variables that have increased the CBN’s capacity to protect the local currency and control speculative activitiesâ€”analysts credit this growth.

 

Financial analysts think the improved reserve position indicates ongoing investor confidence. In its most recent prediction, Standard Bank changed its FX view, projecting the naira to close at â‚¦1,458.8 per dollar by the end of 2025 and â‚¦1,473 by December 2026. The bank said that a more solid reserve base would let the CBN control liquidity and help to guarantee market stability even during possible investor withdrawals.

 

The inflation forecast shows a positive pattern

 

Nigeria’s inflation trajectory is still good even if there are little FX changes. Improved food supplies, stable energy costs, and a strong exchange rate will all help headline inflation to slow further in September 2025, according to analysts.

 

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), inflation fell for a fifth straight month, going from 21.88 percent in July to 20.12 percent in August. Economists predict that September will be the sixth month of easing inflation, therefore confirming the efficacy of continuous fiscal and monetary changes meant at restoring macroeconomic stability.

 

Scheduled to release its September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday, the NBS may further confirm the results of Nigeria’s economic recovery initiatives.

Previous article
She Was the Breadwinner- Siaâ€™s Ex Seeks $250k Spousal Support
Next article
Bezosâ€™ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Trims Amazon Holdings by $12.6 Billion
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Bezosâ€™ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Trims Amazon Holdings by $12.6 Billion

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Over the last year, MacKenzie Scott, American millionaire and...

She Was the Breadwinner- Siaâ€™s Ex Seeks $250k Spousal Support

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The estranged husband of Australian singer Sia Furler has...

Microsoft Redesigns Office Icons and Introduces Cloud-First Saving for Word

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Microsoft has redesigned all its Office application icons and...

BREAKING: PDP Bleeds Again as Gov Diri, 22 Lawmakers Defect to APC

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has officially resigned from...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Bezosâ€™ Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Trims Amazon Holdings by $12.6 Billion

Business 0
Over the last year, MacKenzie Scott, American millionaire and...

She Was the Breadwinner- Siaâ€™s Ex Seeks $250k Spousal Support

Entertainment 0
The estranged husband of Australian singer Sia Furler has...

Microsoft Redesigns Office Icons and Introduces Cloud-First Saving for Word

Technology 0
Microsoft has redesigned all its Office application icons and...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x