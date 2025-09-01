Naira Holds Steady as Global Dollar Weakness Offers Relief

Beginning September, the Nigerian naira exhibited a stable showing in the parallel market, trading under N1,550 to the dollar, while the U.S. dollar started the month under pressure globally.

Supported by increasing foreign inflows and improving investor attitude, the local currency ended August stronger at N1,531.57 per dollar.

Increasing Nigeria’s external reserves by $1.72 billion to $41.3 billion improves the capacity of the Central Bank of Nigeria to stabilize the market, The News Chronicle observes.

Diaspora remittances have boosted significantly; over the past two months they grew by 200 percent to total $600 million. This trend has improved the liquidity of the forex market and encouraged Nigerians residing abroad to use official channels instead of illegal ones.

Foreign portfolio investments also registered modest increases, from $1.5 billion in June to $1.7 billion in July.

Analysts observe that the naira’s pressure has been reduced by fresh investor demand together with carry trade possibilities and consistent macroeconomic data. The outlook indicates that increased remittances and inflows might help Nigeria’s long-standing dependency on oil revenues for foreign exchange stability to be lessened.

Market observers pointed out that speculative activity on the black market has dropped, which suggests that confidence among traders has increased. Though growing domestic demand and a potential rebound in the U.S. dollar might limit any more appreciation, experts predict the naira will probably stay stable in the following week.

Weighed down by investor hesitancy in anticipation of employment market data that would inform the Federal Reserve’s judgment on an anticipated rate decrease, the U.S. dollar fell worldwide on Monday. Following four straight losses, the U.S. Dollar Index, which assesses the dollar against important currencies, dropped. Market volatility has also been fueled by increasing argument over the independence of the Fed and political conflicts surrounding monetary policy.

For Nigeria, the present naira stability points to cautious optimism.

The road to a more resilient foreign exchange market seems within grasp with more robust diaspora contributions, foreign investment flows, and central bank changes. Sustained stability, however, will call for ongoing policy actions and investor confidence.