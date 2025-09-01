spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 1, 2025 - 4:49 PM

Naira Holds Steady as Global Dollar Weakness Offers Relief

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Naira Holds Steady as Global Dollar Weakness Offers Relief
Naira and Dollar

Beginning September, the Nigerian naira exhibited a stable showing in the parallel market, trading under N1,550 to the dollar, while the U.S. dollar started the month under pressure globally.

Supported by increasing foreign inflows and improving investor attitude, the local currency ended August stronger at N1,531.57 per dollar.

Increasing Nigeria’s external reserves by $1.72 billion to $41.3 billion improves the capacity of the Central Bank of Nigeria to stabilize the market, The News Chronicle observes.

Diaspora remittances have boosted significantly; over the past two months they grew by 200 percent to total $600 million. This trend has improved the liquidity of the forex market and encouraged Nigerians residing abroad to use official channels instead of illegal ones.

Foreign portfolio investments also registered modest increases, from $1.5 billion in June to $1.7 billion in July.

Analysts observe that the naira’s pressure has been reduced by fresh investor demand together with carry trade possibilities and consistent macroeconomic data. The outlook indicates that increased remittances and inflows might help Nigeria’s long-standing dependency on oil revenues for foreign exchange stability to be lessened.

Market observers pointed out that speculative activity on the black market has dropped, which suggests that confidence among traders has increased. Though growing domestic demand and a potential rebound in the U.S. dollar might limit any more appreciation, experts predict the naira will probably stay stable in the following week.

Weighed down by investor hesitancy in anticipation of employment market data that would inform the Federal Reserve’s judgment on an anticipated rate decrease, the U.S. dollar fell worldwide on Monday. Following four straight losses, the U.S. Dollar Index, which assesses the dollar against important currencies, dropped. Market volatility has also been fueled by increasing argument over the independence of the Fed and political conflicts surrounding monetary policy.

For Nigeria, the present naira stability points to cautious optimism.

The road to a more resilient foreign exchange market seems within grasp with more robust diaspora contributions, foreign investment flows, and central bank changes. Sustained stability, however, will call for ongoing policy actions and investor confidence.

Previous article
Nigerian Stock Market Sees Correction After Historic July Rally
Next article
BREAKING: Pioneer FCT Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo Passes Away
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Nasarawa Inducts 781 Teachers, Unveils New TSC Logo

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
In a bold step toward transforming education, Governor Abdullahi...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Opinions 0
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

News 0
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

News 0
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join