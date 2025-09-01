BREAKING: Pioneer FCT Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo Passes Away

Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has died.

She reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025. Her death was confirmed by the Special Assistant on Media to the HoS, Anthony Odey.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Adayilo as the first Head of the FCT Civil Service on October 6, 2024. She made history as both the first person and the first woman to hold the position.

Before her appointment, Adayilo was the Permanent Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

As of the time of this report, neither her family nor the FCT Administration has issued an official statement.