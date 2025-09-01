spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 1, 2025 - 4:49 PM

BREAKING: Pioneer FCT Head of Civil Service, Grace Adayilo Passes Away

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Grace Adayilo

Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has died.

She reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025. Her death was confirmed by the Special Assistant on Media to the HoS, Anthony Odey.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed Adayilo as the first Head of the FCT Civil Service on October 6, 2024. She made history as both the first person and the first woman to hold the position.

Before her appointment, Adayilo was the Permanent Secretary of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

As of the time of this report, neither her family nor the FCT Administration has issued an official statement.

Previous article
Naira Holds Steady as Global Dollar Weakness Offers Relief
Next article
Are Today’s Leaders Truly Preparing Tomorrow’s Leaders?
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Nasarawa Inducts 781 Teachers, Unveils New TSC Logo

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
In a bold step toward transforming education, Governor Abdullahi...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Opinions 0
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

News 0
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

News 0
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join