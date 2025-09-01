Nigerian Stock Market Sees Correction After Historic July Rally

Having shown one of its best rallies in July, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) changed direction in August, shedding N604 billion in market value.

The downturn showed investors’ enthusiasm was cooling and represented a dramatic departure from months of steady expansion.

The News Chronicle learnt that with 140,292.95 points, down 967.55 points, or 0.7%, the NGX allshare index closed August compared to 141,263.05 points at the beginning of the month. Market capitalization decreased from the N89.37 trillion recorded on August 1 to N88.77 trillion.

Following July’s extraordinary increase, when stocks increased by N12.5 trillion—the biggest monthly gain in recent years—this pullback followed.

Strong corporate profits, increased foreign portfolio participation, and restored confidence across the banking, industrial, and consumer goods industries drove that expansion. August’s departure, however, reminded investors of the cyclical character of the market.

The industrial goods industry suffered the greatest losses, dropping over 8 percent as cement titans Dangote Cement and BUA Cement experienced significant selloffs.

Rising expenses and exchange rate issues further depressed mood in this capital-intensive market. Though it had rallied remarkably midmonth, the insurance industry finally fell 4.17 percent as profit-taking and fading momentum took hold.

Banking equities finished the month down as well because higher fixed-income yields and tighter monetary conditions dampened off investor appetite. Reflecting concerns over loan exposures and decreased liquidity, the NGX Banking Index lost 3.48 percent. Oil and gas stocks suffered comparable pressure, down 0.84 percent. Amid domestic policy ambiguity and worldwide price swings.

By contrast, consumer products equities offered a rare glimmer. Rising 0.83%, the NGX Consumer Goods Index showed resilience as investors searched for stability in defensive industries.

Market analysts see the N604 billion loss as a natural correction following an overheated July rally. Independent investor Amaechi Egbo stressed that the decline highlights the volatility of emerging markets as well as how global headwinds affect Nigerian stocks.

Although investor mood shifted negatively in August, the general prognosis remains guardedly positive. A number of people are rebalancing their portfolios toward defensive assets, waiting for more obvious indications from local economic policies and worldwide financial developments.