The Nigerian naira has been slowly rising in recent times, modestly rising to 1,625 against the dollar in the parallel market from yesterday’s previous rate of 1,627.

Officially, though, the naira traded at 1,588.50 against the dollar, showing a modest but significant change in currency movement.

This appreciation is the second day of two consecutive parallel market appreciations, a vote of cautious optimism by traders and investors. It follows concerted monetary and fiscal reforms introduced to stabilize the currency and strengthen economic confidence.

During the 300th CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Governor Olayemi Cardoso noted a precipitous fall in foreign exchange volatility to under 0.5 percent compared to over 4 percent in the past year. The fall indicates more stability of the FX market in Nigeria due to policy resilience, monetary tightening, and improved transparency of the CBN operations.

None of the most significant reforms, such as foreign exchange market liberalization and unification of exchange rates, has started yielding fruits. CBN efforts to boost FX supply via market-influenced intervention have also assisted in stabilizing the naira.

A sharp rise in Nigeria’s foreign reserves also justifies this positive position. The net reserves increased from a low of under $3 billion to an all-time high of $23 billion, an improvement indicating rising investor confidence and freer markets. This has been fueled by rising oil revenues, the decline in fuel importation demand, and heightened interest in non-oil exports, spearheaded by natural gas.

The MPC also kept all the policy interest rates constant, and the Monetary Policy Rate remained at 27.5 percent, leaving the Cash Reserve Ratio and the liquidity ratios undisturbed. The unanimous decision shows confidence in the existing policy framework to facilitate continued economic recovery.

All in all, the recent appreciation of the naira, declining currency volatility, and rising reserves indicate that Nigeria is gradually establishing a less vulnerable and more stable economic environment. Reforms and openness will be crucial to sustaining this trend and directing more investment.