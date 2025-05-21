BOTMA Warns Traders And Motorists Over Traffic Obstruction in Maiduguri

In a move to address the ongoing traffic problems around Maiduguri’s Monday Market, the General Manager of the Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA), Engr. Baba Shehu Tijjani, and the General Manager of the market, Alhaji Mustapha Loskuri, carried out a joint inspection of the area on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The inspection was aimed at finding solutions to the traffic congestion caused by traders who set up their stalls on access roads and by commercial drivers, especially trailer and pickup truck operators, who park their vehicles carelessly and block the roads.

During the visit, Engr. Tijjani expressed serious concern about the situation. He strongly warned traders and drivers who break traffic rules, saying their actions make life difficult for other road users and endanger pedestrians and emergency services.

“This kind of behavior parking anywhere and selling goods by the roadside must stop. It causes unnecessary traffic and hardship. From now on, anyone who breaks the rules will face legal consequences according to BOTMA’s regulations,” Engr. Tijjani said.

He also mentioned that the agency would step up enforcement and work with other stakeholders to ensure people follow the traffic laws around the market.

Alhaji Mustapha Loskuri also spoke during the tour, encouraging traders to follow market guidelines and support efforts to keep the area safe and orderly.

“This market is a major commercial center in Borno State. We all have a duty to keep it running smoothly. I urge everyone, especially traders and drivers, to obey the rules and avoid actions that create problems for others,” he said.

This visit marks a renewed commitment by BOTMA and the market management to bring order to one of Maiduguri’s busiest commercial zones.

Authorities say they will continue monitoring the area and take firm action against anyone who violates the rules.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to report any cases of traffic obstruction or rule-breaking to the authorities as the government steps up efforts to improve safety and make business operations more efficient in the city.