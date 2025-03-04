NAFDAC Stops Registration of Multi-Dose Malaria Drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced an immediate halt to the registration of Multi-Dose Anti-Malarial (Artemether/Lumefantrine) dry powder for oral suspension in Nigeria.

The agency, in a statement on Monday, explained that the decision was made due to the instability of the drug after it is mixed with water.

This instability reduces its effectiveness over time, making it unsafe for treating malaria.

The ban applies to all brands of the medication, whether produced locally or imported.

NAFDAC confirmed that it will no longer approve new applications, renew existing registrations, or make changes to the product’s status.

According to NAFDAC, studies have shown that once mixed, the drug becomes unstable and gradually loses its ability to fight malaria.

This can cause delays in treatment, worsening symptoms, and serious health risks, including complications that could be fatal.

To enforce the ban, NAFDAC has directed its officials across the country to monitor and remove the affected products from circulation.

It also urged importers, distributors, and healthcare providers to stop handling the medication immediately.

Consumers have been advised to avoid using the drug and report any instances of its sale to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency has also provided an online platform where healthcare workers and the public can report any side effects or safety concerns related to medications.

NAFDAC stated that the decision has been shared with the World Health Organization’s Global Surveillance and Monitoring System to ensure global awareness.

It reassured Nigerians of its commitment to public health and safety.