NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians on Fake Cikatem Suspension

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about a fake version of Cikatem suspension, a malaria treatment, circulating in the market.

The agency discovered the counterfeit product at the Coordinated Wholesale Centre in Kano after investigating a consumer complaint.

The fake version has a falsified NAFDAC Registration Number, NRN A11-100025, and was said to be manufactured by Michelle Laboratories in Enugu.

During its investigation, NAFDAC found inconsistencies in the packaging.

The registration number printed on the label actually belongs to Cikatem tablets, not the suspension.

As a result, all fake Cikatem suspension identified during the investigation has been seized, and further surveillance is ongoing to remove more from circulation.

NAFDAC also inspected the manufacturer’s facility and placed over 17,000 bottles of the product on hold. These will be destroyed to prevent public harm.

The agency stressed that counterfeit medicines pose serious health risks since they do not meet regulatory standards.

Such products may fail to treat diseases properly and could lead to severe health complications or even death.

To prevent further distribution, all NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to carry out surveillance and remove any remaining counterfeit products from the market.

The agency urged distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to be cautious and ensure they only sell genuine medicines.