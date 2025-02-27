Meta Plans 50,000 km Undersea Cable to Boost Global Internet

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced plans to lay a 50,000-kilometre undersea cable to improve internet connectivity across multiple continents.

The project will connect regions such as the United States, South Africa, India, and Brazil, aiming to enhance digital communication and support the increasing demand for artificial intelligence services.

The company revealed this plan in a blog post on Tuesday but did not specify when the project would be completed.

According to Meta, undersea cables play a crucial role in global internet infrastructure, with over 1.2 million kilometres of such cables already installed worldwide.

These fibre-optic cables help transmit vast amounts of data, ensuring stable and faster internet access across different regions.

Named Project Waterworth, the new cable system is expected to create better digital opportunities by boosting economic cooperation, expanding internet access, and supporting technological advancements.

Meta stated that in India, for example, this initiative would help accelerate the country’s digital economy and ongoing infrastructure development.

Undersea cables are typically made with multiple layers of protective materials to withstand environmental conditions. Many are buried deep beneath the ocean floor to prevent damage.

Meta explained that its new system would feature advanced fibre-optic technology, allowing it to carry more data than older systems.

Over the past decade, Meta has worked with various partners to develop more than 20 undersea cable projects.

The company said this new infrastructure would support the growing need for high-speed internet, particularly for AI-based applications and cloud computing.