Soludo forwards Four Executive Bills to Anambra Legislature for Consideration and Passage

The Anambra State Government, led by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has transmitted four bills to the State House of Assembly for onward consideration and passage into law as appropriate.

The Bills include the Anambra State Electricity Bill, 2024, and the Anambra State Traditional Rulers (Amendment No.2) Bill, 2024.

The Anambra State Development And Innovation Corporation, ADIC, Bill, 2024; and the Anambra State Correctional Service Bill, 2024.

Speaking on the Anambra State Correctional Service Bill, 2024, among other bills, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, said it would help operationalize the 2023 amendment of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, which removed the Correctional Service from the Exclusive to Concurrent Legislative list.

She said this would enable the Federal and state governments to effectively synergize in managing Correctional facilities in the state.

It is also expected that the proposed Anambra State Development and Innovation Corporation, ADIC, will drive the state government’s investment drive and create the required milieu for creativity and innovation to thrive in the state by defining the government’s support.

The Anambra Electricity Bill, also being proposed, will give impetus to the state government’s efforts at improving the power supply to support industrial cities in the state.

It is also hoped that the Bill, when passed into law, will encourage investments in developing captive power projects to serve communities and clusters.