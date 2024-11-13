Nacho: No one called me from Real Madrid for a possible return to the club

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho has clamped down on rumors suggesting that Los Blancos contacted former players, including him and Sergio Ramos, for a possible return to the club.

He asserted that no one from his childhood club contacted him and that his chapter there is already closed, in an interview with COPE.

“No one from Real has called me, but even if they did, I have no intention of returning. My decision was clear—it’s not about playing or anything else… My chapter there is closed. I’m very happy in Saudi Arabia, and my focus is here.”

The 34-year-old, who rose from the academy ranks in 2001 and played there until 2009, was promoted to the club’s B team that same year. He remained with the B team until 2013, when he made his debut for the senior team.

The Al-Qadsiah defender is regarded as one of the most decorated defenders in football history, with 25 trophies won with Real Madrid.

