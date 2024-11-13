Over 500 Lives Lost As Nigeria Battles Lassa Fever, Meningitis Cases

Nigeria continues to battle the spread of Lassa fever and meningitis, with a combined death toll exceeding 500 in recent months.

As of October 13, 2024, Lassa fever has claimed 174 lives, with 1,035 confirmed cases out of 8,569 suspected instances, affecting 28 states and 129 local governments.

In addition, the country has reported 361 deaths from 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) across 174 local governments in 24 states.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Jide Idris, explained that the government’s response to these outbreaks has been ongoing through the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC.

He acknowledged that while the number of Lassa fever cases has risen, much of the increase can be attributed to improved surveillance and heightened community awareness, though environmental factors like climate change and human activity also play a role.

Lassa fever, spread by the African rat, not only affects public health but also leads to substantial economic challenges in the affected communities.

The disease hampered livelihoods, as infected individuals are unable to work and often face costly medical bills, pushing families further into poverty.

Similarly, meningitis remains an ever-present threat, particularly in Nigeria’s “Meningitis Belt,” which includes northern states and parts of the south.

Dr. Idris emphasized the need for vaccination, proper infection control measures, and caution in overcrowded areas to curb the spread.

Health authorities are urging Nigerians to get vaccinated and follow safety protocols to prevent further loss of life from these diseases.