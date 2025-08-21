Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has condemned the increasing wave of violence across the country, stating that Muslims remain the primary victims of the relentless attacks by armed bandits.

This comes in the wake of a brutal assault on a mosque in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, where gunmen opened fire on worshippers during early morning prayers on Tuesday.

According to the state government, the death toll rose to 32 by Wednesday, with many others still receiving treatment in hospitals.

Reacting to the massacre, Ahmad, a former media aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, took to social media platform X to express outrage over what he described as a distorted narrative surrounding Nigeria’s security crisis.

“At least 27 people were killed and several others wounded when bandits/terrorists attacked a mosque in Malumfashi, Katsina State, during morning prayers,” Ahmad wrote.

“This is why I’m always angered when stories twist the facts to create the false impression that Muslims are targeting Christians — when, in truth, Muslims are being killed at a far higher rate.”

Ahmad emphasized that the violence is not rooted in religion, pointing out that Islam strictly prohibits the killing of innocents.

“If these killers were truly Muslims, they wouldn’t take innocent lives. Islam teaches that killing one innocent soul is like killing all of humanity.”

He also criticized what he sees as a persistent bias in media and public discourse that unfairly blames Muslims for the violence plaguing the country.

“It deeply hurts when Muslims are wrongly blamed for these atrocities, while we are actually the biggest victims.”

Ahmad reaffirmed his support for Nigeria’s security agencies, commending their sacrifices in the decade-long fight against terrorism and banditry.

“We stand fully with our security forces who have given their all to combat this threat,” he said. “I pray for lasting peace and security in every corner of Nigeria.”

The News Chronicle observed that the attack in Malumfashi is the latest in a series of deadly raids across northern Nigeria, as communities continue to grapple with an unrelenting wave of insecurity.